Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Drops By 20.2%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,129 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 181,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.