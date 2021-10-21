Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00.

NYSE DT opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 294.55, a PEG ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

