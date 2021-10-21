Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

TSCO stock opened at $202.30 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.