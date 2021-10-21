Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

