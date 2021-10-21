Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 11,231 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $36,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

