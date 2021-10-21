Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

