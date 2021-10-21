Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 102.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

