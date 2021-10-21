Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.74

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.74 and last traded at $90.74, with a volume of 2083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $4,306,120. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

