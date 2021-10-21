Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

A number of analysts recently commented on LIGHT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

