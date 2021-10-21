Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Silicom has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Silicom has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silicom worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

