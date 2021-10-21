Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,354 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 412,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 249,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,370. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27.

