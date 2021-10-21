Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,383 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $29.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.