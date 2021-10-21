Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $51.93 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.57% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $51,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $215.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $219.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

