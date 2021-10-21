Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $56.99 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,892 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $56,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

