Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $64.12 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $64,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,502,000 after buying an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

OGS opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

