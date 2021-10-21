Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $78.91 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $78,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $381.80 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

