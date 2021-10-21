Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 77,879 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,879 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $84,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 364,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,810,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,820 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

