Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) rose 5.8% on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $170.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $144.98. Approximately 5,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,164,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,746.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $806,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

