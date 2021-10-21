Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Cap of $83,134.78 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $83,134.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00029843 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,092,723 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

