Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SSD opened at $114.76 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

