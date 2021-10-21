Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.01

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.01 and traded as high as $24.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 9,390 shares traded.

SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

