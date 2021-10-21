Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG) Insider Brian Rodan Purchases 216,051 Shares

Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG) insider Brian Rodan acquired 216,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,833.90 ($54,167.07).

Brian Rodan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Brian Rodan 786,191 shares of Siren Gold stock.

On Thursday, September 9th, Brian Rodan 250,000 shares of Siren Gold stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Siren Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company. It primarily holds interests in the Alexander River, Big River, Reefton South, and Lyell projects located within the Reefton goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Western Perth, Australia.

