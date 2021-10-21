Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.22 ($137.91).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 61.32.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

