Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.22 ($137.91).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 61.32.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

