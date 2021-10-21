Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $26.10 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Skycoin has a total market cap of $26.10 million and $731,097.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.26 or 0.99800570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.22 or 0.06482439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.