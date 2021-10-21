SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYW stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SkyWest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of SkyWest worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

