SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.17 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

