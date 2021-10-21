SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

SLM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

