Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 6,858 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00.

SMAR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 1,107,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,924. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

