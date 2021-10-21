SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. SmileDirectClub comprises approximately 1.5% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 42,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,387,925. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

