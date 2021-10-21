Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of SON stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,157. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

