South32 (LON:S32) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.12 ($2.81). The stock has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

