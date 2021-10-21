Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

