Sovos Brands Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $15.21.

