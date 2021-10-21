Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.77 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.