SparkPoint (SRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $746,658.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $38.27 million and approximately $746,658.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00191391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,958,105 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars.

