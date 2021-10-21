SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QEFA stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.