Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.64.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.