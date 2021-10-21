Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

