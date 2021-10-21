Splintershards Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.87 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $116.81 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00067831 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

