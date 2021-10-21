STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.88

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

