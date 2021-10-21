STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.88

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.
The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.
In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.