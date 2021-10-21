StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of SRT opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. StarTek has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

