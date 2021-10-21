Stephens Increases CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

