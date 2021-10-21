Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 49,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,183. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

