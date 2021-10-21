Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,183. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

