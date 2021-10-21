Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 214 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,604.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,596.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,080.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

