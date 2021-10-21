Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.