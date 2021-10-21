Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.