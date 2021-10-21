Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.94 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $81.05.

