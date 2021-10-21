Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.