Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,911 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

